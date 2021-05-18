IEC has no policy to employ Sadtu members - Sy Mamabolo

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said there was strict criteria for volunteers and officials that does not include being a Sadtu member.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission has distanced itself from the South African Democratic Teachers Union, saying that it had no policy to employ its members during elections.

The issue emerged during a briefing to Parliament's Home Affairs committee on the IEC's annual report and finances on Tuesday.

MPs have asked the commission about the October local government elections, covering topics like voter turnout and fraud.

African National Congress (ANC)-aligned teachers union, Sadtu, has for a long time been criticised for the role some members play during elections. The IEC has over the years roped in teachers to assist, with many schools acting as voting stations.

However, chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that there were strict criteria for volunteers and officials that did not include being a Sadtu member.

"The issue of Sadtu and the employment of Sadtu, I think it’s important to say categorically that the commission has no policy to employ Sadtu members, no such policy exists and in fact, we have a recruitment and selection criteria which is discussed with a party liaison committee ahead of an election," he said.

Mamabolo has also addressed concerns about voter turnout, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.