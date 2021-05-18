Higher Education Dept will have to overcome R1bn budget cut, says Nzimande

The Higher Education and Training Department has a budget of R7 billion, Minister Blade Nzimande said.

CAPE TOWN - The Higher Education and Training Department will have to overcome a R1 billion budget cut this financial year.

Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday held a briefing on the department's priorities.

The department has a budget of R7 billion.

The minister said that more than R324 million was redirected to COVID-19-related responses.

He said that the budget cut was unfortunate: "For instance, I would like to put more money into genomics surveillance on order to monitor the epidemiology of behaviour of the virus, including increasing bursaries and scholarships for masters and PhD students."

Nzimande said that the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) had been allocated R893 million, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) would get R289 million and the Academy of Science of South Africa would receive R24 million.

"South African Council for Natural and Scientific Professions has been allocated R5 million, the South African National Space Agency R161 million."

The minister added that the department would prioritise and develop capacity to use 5G and other wireless technologies to enable the state and citizens to take advantage of digital economy opportunities.

