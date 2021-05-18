Go

Hawks arrest two men for possession of abalone worth R9.9m

On Monday, the Hawks, in partnership with SAPS and officials from the Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries Department, reacted to information about the transportation of illegal abalone.

The Hawks arrested two men for the possession of dried abalone worth R9.9 million during an operation on 17 May 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people are behind bars for the possession of abalone worth R9.9 million along the N7.

READ: Shell games: Unravelling the complex web around abalone poaching

During the operation, officials identified two vehicles on the N7 highway, in the direction of Malmesbury, and stopped both drivers.

Upon inspection, dried abalone was found.

“The vehicles were then taken to Philadelphia SAPS for further investigation. This revealed a total of 27 boxes of 23,896 of dried abalone with a street value of about R9.9 million,” the Hawks' Zinzi Hani said.

Hani said that both suspects were due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

