Gauteng govt now prepares to vaccinate 1.3 million people against COVID

Phase two of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out began on Monday, with priority given to South Africans who are over 60-years-old, while thousands of health workers who are yet to receive their jabs will also be accommodated.

JOHANNESBURG - With the first day of the government public vaccination programme administered successfully, the Gauteng government is now preparing itself for the task of vaccinating 1.3 million people during the second phase of the national vaccination plan.

Government has admitted that the start of the COVID-19 vaccination programme will be slow across all provinces for a while with only 87 sites but by the end of the week, this number should increase to 200.

Relief, excitement, and anticipation were just some of the ways the elderly at the Elphin Home for the Aged in Johannesburg described the moment they got their first COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Following a relatively smooth first day of governments vaccine rollout, MEC Panyaza Lesufi is confident that the province will see a steady increase in the number of vaccines administered daily.

“Whatever they are doing might be rigid and other people might feel like the state is taking long, but the reality is that no one had experience with this.”

While government sings its own praises, the real work has only just begun, with Gauteng in the grips of a third wave.

Only a quarter of the elderly in the province has registered for phase two and government will need to bolster its vaccination drive.

