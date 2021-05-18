EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Wednesday for Joburg & Durban, grey day for CT

Another hot, sunny autumn day is forecast for most of South Africa on Wednesday, with parts of the western coast expected to see a cloudy day.

JOHANNESBURG - Another hot, sunny autumn day is forecast for most of South Africa on Wednesday, with parts of the western coast expected to see a cloudy day.

GAUTENG

The province can expect a sunny day with temperatures in the mid to high 20s. Pretoria can expect a high of 26°C, Johannesburg a high of 25°C and Hammanskraal topping the mercury at 28°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Most of the province can expect a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid to high 20s. The Mother City, though, can expect a grey day with a high of just 19°C. To the east of Cape Town, temperatures rise considerably, with Worcester set for 27°C, George 26°C and Beaufort West a hot 30°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A hot and sunny day is forecast for the province, with temperatures ranging between the mid-20s and the low 30s. Durban is set for a high of 28°C, Richard's Bay 29°C and Ulundi will see a high of 31°C.

