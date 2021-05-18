Eskom tables 1.5% wage increase for workers

The embattled power utility said the offer is conditional on labour representatives accepting amendments to some of the conditions of service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has tabled a 1.5% wage increase for its workers.

The embattled power utility on Tuesday said the offer was conditional on labour representatives accepting amendments to some of the conditions of service.

These changes include transfer benefits, overtime pay rates and travel time.

Wage talks with the National Union of Mineworkers, Numsa and Solidarity began earlier this month.

The NUM and Numsa are demanding a 15% salary increase while Solidarity wants a 9.5% hike.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom has tabled this, labour unions have responded and talks are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, on the power front, Eskom has suspended stage two load shedding until 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.