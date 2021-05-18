Eskom suspends load shedding until 5 pm today

The utility said it returned seven generating units to service, which helped ease supply constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding until 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The country was saddled with stage two blackouts on Sunday, but Eskom announced late on Monday night that this current bout of frustrating outages would end at 4 am on Tuesday.

However, you'll still have to put up with stage two power cuts between 5 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday night.

Eskom said the outlook for the rest of the week was expected to improve as its teams worked to bring more units online, however, it warned the system remained vulnerable and there were no guarantees.

