Eskom reduces planned power cuts for Tuesday to stage 1

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 5pm until 10pm on Tuesday.

The power utility earlier on Tuesday suspended the rolling blackouts, saying that stage two power cuts would begin at 5pm until 10pm after more generating units returned to service.

Eskom implemented this particular round of power cuts on Sunday.

