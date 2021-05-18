Eskom reduces planned power cuts for Tuesday to stage 1
Eskom has confirmed that load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 5pm until 10pm on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 5pm until 10pm on Tuesday.
The power utility earlier on Tuesday suspended the rolling blackouts, saying that stage two power cuts would begin at 5pm until 10pm after more generating units returned to service.
Eskom implemented this particular round of power cuts on Sunday.
#POWERALERT2Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 18, 2021
Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 17:00 until 22:00 as generation capacity improves
further@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/4do5NeqrE3
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.