EC man gets six life sentences for killing girlfriend, 5 children with an axe

Nowa Makula pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and five children in the Sidabekweni Village last November.

CAPE TOWN - The Elliotdale Regional Court in the Eastern Cape has on Monday sentenced a man to six life sentences for murder.

In court documents, Makula said he killed his family after an argument with his partner.

The children were between six months old and 10 years old.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali said: “He had hacked all of them to death with an axe after suspecting that the girlfriend was cheating. We would like to applaud the swift manner in which the case was finalised.”

