DA to lay criminal complaint against Makhubo, EOH over state capture revelations

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would lay a criminal complaint against Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo and company EOH.

This follows Monday's revelations at the state capture commission where Makhubo said that he had no power in awarding tenders despite his company being successful.

The party said that the Zondo Commission had now laid bare the fact that the city had paid nearly a billion rand to EOH over the past 10 years for a broken SAP system that was at the heart of the billing nightmare.

Councillor Leah Knott said that it was clear that Mkhubo and his family benefitted.

"If you're a senior ANC leader who accepts half a million rand from a company who is awarded a multi-million rand tender by your government, then that's a bribe. Even EOH's own forensic investigation done by ENS Africa that no work was done for the half a million rand paid to Makhubo's company while they were consulting."

