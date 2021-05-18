DA planning oversight visits to NC, EC, NW, Limpopo to scrutinise vaccine sites

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would be conducting oversight visits to COVID-19 vaccination sites to scrutinise the phase 2 vaccine rollout.

DA officials are set to visit the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo.

Vaccination numbers from the first day of phase 2 are starting to trickle in, with the Eastern Cape having vaccinated 1,673 people.

The Western Cape has recorded 939 vaccinations for people over 60 and some health workers in Cape Metro.

DA national communications officer, Thinus Dippenaar: "With winter fast approaching and by now an inevitable third wave of the pandemic hitting, the DA remains deeply concerned about the efforts of government to vaccinate all citizens of the country timeously."

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that a door-to-door campaign must be rolled out in rural areas and informal settlements to ensure that all people over 60 were registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The party has called on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to fast-track the rollout to achieve herd immunity to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

