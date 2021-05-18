COVID-19: 1,757 new cases and 50 more deaths across SA

The Department of Health said 1,757 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, with the country’s caseload since the start of the outbreak ballooning to 1 615 485.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing our death toll to 55,260.

The Department of Health said 1,757 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, with the country’s caseload since the start of the outbreak ballooning to 1 615 485.

"Eastern Cape 4, Free State 30, Gauteng 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 2 which brings the total to 55 260 deaths," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a statement.

On the recovery front, 1 526 638 people have recuperated so far, which translates to a recovery rate of 94.5%.

Eligible citizens over the age of 60 have started to get vaccinated and the department said almost 479,000 people have received the jab since the start of its vaccination rollout earlier this year.

"A number of sector leaders aged 60 years and above came forward to be vaccinated publicly. We express our heartfelt gratitude for their patriotism and leadership as we know that this will assist us to build confidence in the vaccines and in the vaccination process. We continue to encourage health care workers, including traditional healers, and citizens 60 years and above to register and attend when they have been invited," Mkhize added.

