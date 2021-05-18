Anoj Singh mostly made own travel arrangements, paid cash, Zondo Inquiry told

Travel agent Sameera Sooliman is testifying at the state capture commission about the bookings that she made, beginning with the former Transnet and Eskom CFO, Anoj Singh.

JOHANNESBURG - Sameera Sooliman, a travel agent who booked flights and other travel arrangements for Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, said that Anoj Singh arranged most of his travel himself and paid cash mostly.

She told the state capture commission that Essa introduced Singh to the agency and that he was guarantor for Singh and other people because he was a trusted customer.

Sooliman is testifying at the state capture commission about the bookings that she made, beginning with the former Transnet and Eskom CFO, Anoj Singh.

She said that the first Singh booking that she did was for him to return from Dubai in 2014 and that it was paid for in cash.

"Did you know that the person who was dropping the case was his driver or did you not know that?" inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked.

"I did not know that because there were different gentlemen dropping it off all the time, so it wasn't like one specific person," Sooliman replied.

