ANC: Legal team to pay attention to constitutionality of Magashule's suspension

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said the team it appointed in its legal battle with suspended secretary general Ace Magashule not only understood procedure but would also pay special attention to the constitutionality of his suspension.

Magashule has dragged the party to court in a bid to get his temporary suspension overturned, insisting his constitutional rights were being undermined by the rule that was used to get him out of office.

On Monday, the ANC announced that it appointed Ledwaba Mazwai Attorneys to represent it with advocates Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Fana Nalane as senior counsel as well as advocate Buhle Lekokotla as its junior counsel.

Magashule was suspended after failing to step aside over his corruption charges.

While the ANC opposing Magashule does not come as a surprise to his supporters, some were aggrieved by the party’s terse statement naming its heavyweight legal team set to take him on.

But the ANC said it understood the seriousness of this matter.

Its spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “It has got a number of implications; so, it’s not an issue the ANC can take lightly, because it could set a precedence.”

He said such decisions were taken after wide consultation within the party.



Mabe said the legal minds approached by the ANC would show a thorough understanding of its processes and the country’s Constitution.

“Part of the argument that is being raised is the constitutionality of the decisions of the African National Congress.”

Meanwhile, some of those said to be opposed to Magashule have described his decision to continue speaking publicly on ANC matters while suspended as him simply pushing to be expelled.

