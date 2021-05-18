Alcohol group calls for tough restrictions on booze access as 3rd wave looms

The organisation said government should not wait until the health system becomes overburdened before restrictions are introduced.

CAPE TOWN - The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance is urging government to respond to the threatening third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening the current restrictions on alcohol access.

The organisation on Monday said government should not wait until the health system became overburdened before introducing restrictions.

Director Maurice Smithers said government should take action sooner rather than later.

“The in and out of banning is not working, it’s causing a lot of economic pain for people.”

Smithers is suggesting that curfews be extended and all alcohol advertising be banned except at point of sale to reduce pressure on people to drink.

“Particularly on days where consumption outlets close much earlier. Gatherings should be reduced again if we are going into a third wave.”

