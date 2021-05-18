939 people in WC received jabs on day 1 of COVID-19 vaccine phase 2 rollout

Officials said that there would be a slow start to the immunisation plan, initially, to sort out teething problems but that it would gain momentum as more vaccination sites were opened.

CAPE TOWN - Just over 900 people in the Western Cape received their COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the national rollout.

National figures are still being collated.

Officials said that there would be a slow start to the immunisation plan initially, to sort out teething problems but that it would gain momentum as more vaccination sites were opened.

Nine hundred and thirty-nine people over 60 and some health workers in the Cape Metro received the first of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.

Retired nurse Mara Majiedt became the first non-health worker in the Cape to receive her jab.

"There's so much of this conspiracy nonsense taking over and now I can tell them this is how I feel, I'm still feeling very fine," she said.

David Scholtz, 70, from Bishop Lavis got his shot at Karl Bremer Hospital.

"When I heard the things that COVID patients must go through, then it's scary. But I haven't had COVID but I'm preparing myself with this vaccine and if I get COVID-19 then I will be OK," Scholtz said.

One Mowbray resident, however, complained that he received a late-night SMS saying that he should come for his jab in Somerset West on Tuesday.

"I've luckily been offered the vaccination but it at Helderberg Hospital, that's 50km away, it's a 100km round trip. I don't think I'll be able to make it. Is there no place closer?"

Officials have urged people to only visit vaccination sites when their appointments have been confirmed.

