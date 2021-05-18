Go

939 people in WC received jabs on day 1 of COVID-19 vaccine phase 2 rollout

Officials said that there would be a slow start to the immunisation plan, initially, to sort out teething problems but that it would gain momentum as more vaccination sites were opened.

On the first day of the second phase of SA's vaccination programme on 17 May 2021, the elderly queue at the Brooklyn Chest Hospital in the Western Cape. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Just over 900 people in the Western Cape received their COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the national rollout.

National figures are still being collated.

Nine hundred and thirty-nine people over 60 and some health workers in the Cape Metro received the first of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.

Retired nurse Mara Majiedt became the first non-health worker in the Cape to receive her jab.

"There's so much of this conspiracy nonsense taking over and now I can tell them this is how I feel, I'm still feeling very fine," she said.

David Scholtz, 70, from Bishop Lavis got his shot at Karl Bremer Hospital.

"When I heard the things that COVID patients must go through, then it's scary. But I haven't had COVID but I'm preparing myself with this vaccine and if I get COVID-19 then I will be OK," Scholtz said.

One Mowbray resident, however, complained that he received a late-night SMS saying that he should come for his jab in Somerset West on Tuesday.

"I've luckily been offered the vaccination but it at Helderberg Hospital, that's 50km away, it's a 100km round trip. I don't think I'll be able to make it. Is there no place closer?"

Officials have urged people to only visit vaccination sites when their appointments have been confirmed.

