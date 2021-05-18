5 people survive shooting in Claremont, police searching for suspects

Paramedics say the shooting happened outside a residence on Elma Street on Monday night and a child was among those attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have survived a shooting in Claremont, Johannesburg.

The 11-year-old girl and a man are now in serious condition in hospital while the other three sustained moderate injuries.

In statement on Tuesday, ER24 said patients were found inside a house: "Medics treated the patients and provided the two seriously injured with advanced life support before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The three other adults were transported privately to a nearby hospital."

Police are investigating the attack.

