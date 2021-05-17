Zuma’s corruption trial postponed to 26 May when he'll record his plea

His legal counsel Advocate Thabani Masuku said his client was ready for the trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s trial has been postponed until the 26 May in order for a plea to be recorded.

Judge Piet Koen has granted Zuma’s new lawyers time to file his plea.

Zuma and French company Thales made a short appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering stemming from the 1999 Arms deal

“The client has been ready to proceed with the trial to the extent that you’d an a witness in the box to return on a specific date.”

