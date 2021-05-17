Zuma: If law administrators fail to ensure justice, they're in for serious fight

Addressing supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, former President Jacob Zuma accused the State of failing to follow the law while investigating the matter.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma told his supporters that he fought for the country's democracy and would not take ill-treatment from anyone.

Zuma and representatives of French arms company Thales appeared before Judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal.

The matter was postponed to next Wednesday after Zuma's lawyers told the State that they wanted to bring a section 106 application, which dealt with a prosecutor's ability to prosecute a case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Sipho Ngwema said that they were not happy about yet another delay in the case involving Zuma, saying that they would have preferred for the trial to commence on Monday.

"They want to bring an application to say that the prosecutor does not have prosecuting authority, that he doesn't have a delegation. That delegation was issued by the national director of public prosecutions. He is a member of the NPA and they have been dealing with the prosecutor for the past two decades, so there can be nothing new."

He said that this was why he wanted prosecutors in the case to recuse themselves.

"I'm prepared to ensure that the State adheres to the law. If administrators of the law fail to ensure justice, they are going to have a serious fight."

Zuma's legal team has been given until Wednesday to file its section 106 application.

In the meantime, the former president has stated that he intended to plead not guilty.

