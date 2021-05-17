'Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts': Zozi's farewell as Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi made history as the first black South African beauty queen to be crowned Miss Universe in 2019 and she set a record as the longest-reigning holder of that title due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - After making history, breaking old stereotypes and records, Zozibini Tunzi has bid an emotional farewell as Miss Universe.

Tunzi made history as the first black South African beauty queen to be crowned Miss Universe in 2019 and she set a record as the longest-reigning holder of that title as the 2020 could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa's Natasha Joubert waved the Mzansi flag high at the contest over the weekend, but the title was given to Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.

Tunzi shared her farewell message in posts on her social media by captioning a picture of her at the pageant in a stunning isiXhosa-inspired gown by local designer Biji La Maison.

"I am reminded every day that my journey wasn't just mine alone. With that said I want to thank you all. Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and walking side by side with me on this very important chapter of my life," she said.

