Teen boy shot and killed in Mangaung protest

Bloemfontein police have arrested a security guard on a charge of murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old boy has been shot dead during violent protests in Mangaung.

Bloemfontein police have arrested a security guard on a charge of murder.

Demonstrators shut down the area on Sunday night and blocked at least 15 points with burning tyres, stones and debris, making it impossible for residents to move in and out of the area.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said that the security official was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court this week.

"According to information, a group of protesters attacked a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road, Bloemfontein. The security, who was alone at the time, fired a shot to scare the mob but unfortunately fatally wounded a 15-year-old boy."

Makhele said that the situation remained tense and was being closely monitored by police.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.