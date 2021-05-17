Some senior citizens still waiting for SMS after registering for COVID vaccine

Some senior citizens in Johannesburg have complained that they were still waiting for confirmation SMSes despite registering to be inoculated when phase two of the government’s vaccination plan was first announced.

The residents said that meanwhile, other people who registered when they did had received their jabs already.

Seventy-nine-year-old Graham Petersen walked alongside his wife as they made their way into the Hillbrow Community Health Centre on Monday.

Although he said that they registered to get vaccinated on the same day, only his wife was qualified to be inoculated after producing proof of the confirmation SMS which formed the final and critical step of the registration process.

"I asked if I could do it, but no they wanted to see my SMS with the number and all that. We were very much looking forward to it. Everybody should do it, we've got to kill this virus or at least get herd immunity," Petersen said.

Petersen said that the Health officials at the centre were not able to help him with his dilemma.

Meanwhile, some children of people over the age of 60 told Eyewitness News that they are still waiting for the SMSes after registering for their parents almost a month ago.

