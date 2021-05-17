Protesting artists want Mthethwa resignation over NAC handling of COVID funds

The artists felt let down by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and reiterated their calls for him to step down over the National Arts Council’s mismanagement of their COVID-19 relief funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled artists staged a protest outside Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s offices in Pretoria.

The mismanagement of funds meant to assist creatives hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic has left many in the sector outraged.

The debacle saw artists stage a historic 60 day sit-in at the National Arts Council offices in Johannesburg from March.

The disgruntled artists under the banner of the "Abahlali base National Arts Council" were demonstrating outside Minister Nathi Mthwetwa’s offices.

“We need this entire department to be overhauled because we are led by fools,” said one angry protestor.

While the artists wanted to meet with the minister himself to make sure the ministry was doing justice to the cultural and creative industries, security guards barred them from entering the premises.

The artists have also refused to speak to the media.

