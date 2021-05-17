Opposition parties more concerned than confident about SA's vaccine rollout

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that teething problems were to be expected in the full rollout, its national spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, said that there were still a number of shortcomings like the vaccination of healthcare workers.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties were more concerned than confident about the country’s vaccine rollout after phase 2 got under way on Monday.

During this stage, those 60-years-old and older and citizens with underlying illnesses, are encouraged to register to receive their jabs.

The inoculation process got under way on Monday morning, but parliamentary health committee members and opposition parties remained sceptical.

She said that the country’s largest province, the Northern Cape, had only one vaccination site.

Gwarube added that the number of planned vaccinations per day were too few.

"The reality is that we need to get to a point where we are vaccinating 250,000 people per day and so really targeting 7,000 people per week is simply not going to be good enough," Gwarube said.

FF Plus health spokesperson, Philip van Staden, said that the second phase might not be enough to protect the country from a third wave.

"It is clear that it can be disastrous for the starting of a third, even a fourth and even a fifth wave in this country," he said.

Health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that they were concerned that the Northern Cape had reported that it had just about 2,400 nurses to service the entire province.

