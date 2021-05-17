Off-duty police officer gunned down in Mfuleni

Lieutenant Colonel Koliswa Vani had taken her vehicle to a carwash when she was attacked.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been killed in Mfuleni in the Western Cape on Sunday.

Three other people - including a 3-year-old child - have also been wounded in the shooting.

She was stationed at Delft Police Station, but was off duty at the time on the incident.

Her 3-year-old grandson was among three people wounded and rushed to hospital.

The gunmen fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza.

While presenting quarterly crime statistics on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said 24 police officers had been killed in the first three months of this year.

He's warned police killings are a crisis that could threaten the country's peace and stability.

