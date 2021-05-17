NPA hopes Zuma's section 106 application not a delaying tactic in graft trial

Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption trial was postponed to next Wednesday after his lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application. The application deals with a prosecutor's ability to prosecute a case.

PIETERMARITZBURG – The State said that it hoped that Jacob Zuma's legal team would not delay the case against the former president by attempting to bring in matters that had been previously dealt with by the courts.

Zuma and French arms company Thales appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering today.

The matter was postponed to next Wednesday after Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application. The application deals with a prosecutor's ability to prosecute a case.

Former President Jacob Zuma told his supporter that the State behaved unlawfully during the investigation against him and Thales. He said that his legal team would provide details of this claim when filed his section 106 application.

The deadline to file the application is on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Sipho Ngwema said that they hoped that this wasn’t another delaying tactic.

“We are hoping they don’t want to deal or bring other issues through the back door, substantial issues with regard to what they’ve been raising, in terms of their conspiracy theories. We are hoping that we will be able to start the trial as soon as possible,” he said.

Zuma told his supporters that while he’s ready for the trial, he did not believe that it would be fair if the current prosecution team led by Advocate Billy Downer was not removed from the trial.

