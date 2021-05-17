Mkhize: I am happy with turnout at vaccine sites across SA

Earlier, Mkhize and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp where they witnessed how some of the elderly received their first Pfizer jabs.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he was happy with the turnout at all the country’s 87 vaccine sites that opened on Monday for phase two of the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

#COVID19Vaccine Mkhize and Makhura are now at Moria Old Age Home in Krugersdorp. pic.twitter.com/xwLBLWt7TP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary of the SACC got his vaccine at Esangweni CHC. #VaccineRolloutSA #IChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/fbC2ExtF52 Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 17, 2021

The Minister, Premier and MEC have gathered with the senior citizens over 60, who will be vaccinated today, among them Dr Irvin Khoza and High Court Judge Nicholson. pic.twitter.com/QZFBsG6WjE Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2021

Mkhize said he was impressed with how smooth the process was running and assured that more sites would be opening throughout the week.

“We wanted to make sure that the numbers were controlled so we can deal with the teething problem. All the screening is happening, and I am quite happy.”

Meanwhile, Makhura said he was pleased to see officials handling any glitches timeously.

“If someone is here and they have registered and there is a problem, there is problem-solving on site.”

The minister will be in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday to assess phase two vaccinations in that province.

#COVID19Vaccine Here at Munsieville Care for the Aged in Krugersdorp 20 senior citizens have already been vaccinated. ML pic.twitter.com/klfrmBUFLo EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

Watch: Mme Sarah at Munsieville Care for the Aged here to get her #COVID19 vaccine and encouraging the elderly to get vaccinated. #iChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/dj5NOdBaUp Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 17, 2021

Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize and Gauteng Premier @David_Makhura Now visiting Moria Old Age Home https://t.co/hhhgsZ5J3b Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 17, 2021

