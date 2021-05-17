Go

Mkhize: I am happy with turnout at vaccine sites across SA

Earlier, Mkhize and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp where they witnessed how some of the elderly received their first Pfizer jabs.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were at the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged on 17 May 2021 to witness the kick off of phase two of the COVID-19 vaccine programme. Picture: Mia lindeque/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he was happy with the turnout at all the country’s 87 vaccine sites that opened on Monday for phase two of the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

Mkhize said he was impressed with how smooth the process was running and assured that more sites would be opening throughout the week.

“We wanted to make sure that the numbers were controlled so we can deal with the teething problem. All the screening is happening, and I am quite happy.”

Meanwhile, Makhura said he was pleased to see officials handling any glitches timeously.

“If someone is here and they have registered and there is a problem, there is problem-solving on site.”

The minister will be in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday to assess phase two vaccinations in that province.

