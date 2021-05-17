Go

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane's cook-off with Somizi draws criticism

Among those against the idea is Chef Lesego Semenya who questioned why Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane didn’t create an event to showcase the talent of SA’s chef graduates who have been affected by the pandemic.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will be hosting a ministerial cook-off with Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: @mmKubayiNgubane/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced on Twitter that she will be hosting a ministerial cook-off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo.

The post drew criticism from the public and many questioning how this event will boost the country’s tourism.

Among those against the idea is Chef Lesego Semenya who questioned why the minister didn’t create an event to showcase the talent of SA’s chef graduates who have been affected by the pandemic.

In response to the criticism, the minister said Celebrity Cook shows were a global trend and that she was committed to working with all South Africans in rebuilding the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Mhlongo was accused of intellectual property theft for his show Dinner at Somizi’s.

The show concept was said to have been an original idea by Hastings Moeng.

