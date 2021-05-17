Go

Mangaung Metro protest sees 15 roads blocked with burning tyres

Mangaung residents took to the streets on 17 May 2021, blocking at least 15 roads across the metro. Picture: Twitter screengrab/@PutSAPele.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Bloemfontein police on Monday said at least 15 roads had been blocked with burning tyres, stones and debris during protests in the Mangaung Metro.

It's not yet clear what effect the shutdown has had on residents making their way to work and school, or those over 60 attempting to visit vaccination sites with phase two of the roll-out now under way.

Officers have spent most of the night patrolling the streets.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “So far, seven people have been arrested and will appear in court on charges of public violence. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes.”

According to police, the following points were blocked with burning tyres, stones and debris;

  1. George Lubbe Road, near Power Station - (Mangaung Area).

  2. Moshoeshoe Road, from Action Garage till Kenworth Spar - (Mangaung Area).

  3. Taelo Moloisiwa Road at the cross of Mafora and Dinaweng - (Kagisanong Area).

  4. Makoane Street - (Kagisanong Area).

  5. Moshoeshoe Road near Shoprite Center - (Kagisanong Area).

  6. Tau Street, Phase Two, near K.K Tarven - (Kagisanong Area).

  7. Dr Belchor Road, near Engen Garage - (Heidedal Area).

  8. Old Thaba Nchu Road, first entrance of Grassland - (Bloemspruit Area).

  9. Maphisa road - (Mangaung area).

  10. Cross near Atang school - (Kopanong area).

  11. N6 road and southpark cemetery - (Kagisanong area).

  12. Lengau testing centre

  13. Cross of Mothibi street and Singonzo street.

  14. Dewetsdorp road from Highway Supply complex - (Bloemspruit area).

  15. Meadows road near Klawer - (Bloemspruit area).

