Mangaung Metro protest sees 15 roads blocked with burning tyres

CAPE TOWN - Bloemfontein police on Monday said at least 15 roads had been blocked with burning tyres, stones and debris during protests in the Mangaung Metro.

The area has been shut down blocking residents from moving in and out.

It's not yet clear what effect the shutdown has had on residents making their way to work and school, or those over 60 attempting to visit vaccination sites with phase two of the roll-out now under way.

Officers have spent most of the night patrolling the streets.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “So far, seven people have been arrested and will appear in court on charges of public violence. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes.”

The good people of Mangaung have taken a stand against the Government that doesnt care about any Social ills that are faced by the citizens, All they do is fight their internal battles. We stand with our compatriot in Mangaung #MangaungshutDown pic.twitter.com/gCpul2PaqB Lerato Pillay (@Lerato_Pillay) May 17, 2021

Mangaung busiest street on a stand still #mangaungshutdown pic.twitter.com/LtiD3oGk6T greyzeeg (@greyzeeg) May 17, 2021

I am very proud of Mangaung Residents. pic.twitter.com/IiQ3wj7iW0 Xenophobic (@PutSAPele) May 17, 2021

According to police, the following points were blocked with burning tyres, stones and debris;

George Lubbe Road, near Power Station - (Mangaung Area). Moshoeshoe Road, from Action Garage till Kenworth Spar - (Mangaung Area). Taelo Moloisiwa Road at the cross of Mafora and Dinaweng - (Kagisanong Area). Makoane Street - (Kagisanong Area). Moshoeshoe Road near Shoprite Center - (Kagisanong Area). Tau Street, Phase Two, near K.K Tarven - (Kagisanong Area). Dr Belchor Road, near Engen Garage - (Heidedal Area). Old Thaba Nchu Road, first entrance of Grassland - (Bloemspruit Area). Maphisa road - (Mangaung area). Cross near Atang school - (Kopanong area). N6 road and southpark cemetery - (Kagisanong area). Lengau testing centre Cross of Mothibi street and Singonzo street. Dewetsdorp road from Highway Supply complex - (Bloemspruit area). Meadows road near Klawer - (Bloemspruit area).

