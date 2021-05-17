Makhubo denies EOH director Makhubedu sent him an IT tender email

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has taken the stand at the state capture commission for the second time on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has denied that EOH director Patrick Makhubedu sent him an email about an IT tender while he was also requesting donations for the African National Congress greater Gauteng region during the same period.

He's taken the stand at the state capture commission for the second time on Monday.

ENS Forensics found that as treasurer, Makhubo sent countless requests for funding to EOH and the donations coincided with contracts for that company.

Makhubo was appointed by former Joburg Mayor Parks Tau who said he had eliminated the conflict of interest that emanated from his company’s contracts with Regiments and EOH.

But he is testifying about the money flows and apparent conflicts of interest.

Asked about the email from Makhubedu, Makhubo said: “I think it would be best if he answered it himself.”

