Magistrate presiding over Modack case wounded in Mfuleni shooting - DoJ

The Justice Department confirmed that Magistrate A Mashala was wounded in Sunday’s shooting at a carwash in Mfuleni.

CAPE TOWN - The magistrate presiding over a case against suspected crime boss Nafiz Modack was shot and wounded in an attack that left a senior police officer dead.

The Justice Department confirmed that Magistrate A Mashala was wounded in Sunday’s shooting at a carwash in Mfuleni.

Delft-based Lieutenant-Colonel Koliswa Vani was killed, while her three-year-old grandson and two other people, besides the magistrate, were wounded.

READ: Off-duty police officer gunned down in Mfuleni

The Justice Department said that the magistrate was shot at, according to information at their disposal, and that the police officer’s fatal shooting was unfortunate.

The Department added that it was assessing the possibility of additional security for Magistrate Mashala.

Because of the shooting, he could not be in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday for Modack’s bail hearing.

However, Modack, Zane Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan and anti-gang unit officer, Ashley Tabisher, were in the dock to hear that the matter was remanded to 24 May.

ALSO READ: Another postponement in alleged crime boss Modack and co-accused's case

Modack, Kilian and Morgan were implicated in the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear in September.

Modack and Kilian also face charges related to the failed hit on defence lawyer William Booth in April last year.

Tabisher faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting a bribe from Modack in return for information about police operations against him.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.