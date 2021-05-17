Go

Magashule in court to support Zuma in corruption trial

Ace Magashule made his way into the courtroom along with Jacob Zuma and his supporters.

Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule at the PMB High Court on Monday, 17 May 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News/Screenshot
Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule at the PMB High Court on Monday, 17 May 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News/Screenshot
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma and some of his supporters, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule, have made their way inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms deal.

But Magashule, like most of the former president's allies say he believed the case was politically motivated.

“I’m here to support the former president.”

But the State said Zuma had a real case to answer to.

Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The State wants the trial to start today, all our witnesses have been prepared. Our first witness, Minister Patricia de Lille is here to give evidence in chief. We’ve been preparing for this and hope the accused are ready.”

While Zuma is expected to appear in person, the representatives of his co-accused, Thales, are expected to participate in proceedings virtually.

The matter is expected to get under way shortly.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said: “He is opposed to the continuation of the control of the white monopoly capital in this country and his position regarding radical economic transformation has consistently turned him into a target and victim of the legal system.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA