Magashule in court to support Zuma in corruption trial

Ace Magashule made his way into the courtroom along with Jacob Zuma and his supporters.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma and some of his supporters, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule, have made their way inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms deal.

But Magashule, like most of the former president's allies say he believed the case was politically motivated.

“I’m here to support the former president.”

But the State said Zuma had a real case to answer to.

Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The State wants the trial to start today, all our witnesses have been prepared. Our first witness, Minister Patricia de Lille is here to give evidence in chief. We’ve been preparing for this and hope the accused are ready.”

While Zuma is expected to appear in person, the representatives of his co-accused, Thales, are expected to participate in proceedings virtually.

The matter is expected to get under way shortly.

#Zumatrial former President Jacob Zuma has made his way inside court A of the Pietermaritzburg division of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/tkPNbeOkUb EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

#ZumaTrial The States first key witness, Minister Patricia de Lille in the case against former President Jacob Zuma and Thales, says shes happy that this day has finally arrived. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/3SR3uN3IIn EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

#ZumaTrial Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has just made his way Inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Former President Jacob Zuma has already arrived ahead of a graft trial against him and French arms company Thales. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/UkwTXUpZhH EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said: “He is opposed to the continuation of the control of the white monopoly capital in this country and his position regarding radical economic transformation has consistently turned him into a target and victim of the legal system.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.