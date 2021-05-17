Magashule goes against ANC suspension rules with address after Zuma trial

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule addressed party members outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court who gathered in support of former President Jacob Zuma.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Embattled African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has gone against rules set out by the party for his suspension.

He addressed party members outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court who gathered in support of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was appearing in connection with his corruption trial over the 1999 arms procurement deal.

The matter has since been postponed to 26 May.

Magashule, who spoke briefly, said that more people must come out in support of the former leader.

#ZumaTrial Hundreds of supporters have gathered outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following the appearance of former President Jacob Zuma. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/r3U08xj5xZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

He said that no one could ban him from speaking: "Nobody under a democracy will ban me. Nobody will remove the ANC from me. I will not form any party, I will die in the ANC."

Meanwhile, ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala and secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli were jeered by Zuma’s supporters outside the court.

ANCKZN Chairperson Sihle Zikalala has not been spared. Hes also received his share of heckling. #ZumaTrial @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/W32SCW44TG EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

The two joined Zuma and some of their allies, including suspended secretary-general Magashule, national executive committee members, Bongani Bongo and Tony Yengeni.

Zuma’s supporters have insisted that his trial was a political trial.

One of Zuma and Magashule’s staunchest allies, Carl Niehaus, also used the opportunity to rubbish attempts to have the ANC’s embattled secretary-general removed.

"We are also here with our secretary-general, Comrade Ace Magashule. We want to say very clearly today, comrades: no one can ban Comrade Ace from the African National Congress!"

