‘I’m very happy’ – Josias Mmola (62) is the first to get the COVID jab in Alex

The 62-year-old said he felt good after getting the jab and he encouraged others to also get registered for the vaccine.

ALEXANDRA - Josias Mmola is the first senior citizen to be inoculated in Alexandra as part of the second phase of the country’s vaccine rollout plan.

#Phase2 #VaccineRolloutSA Ntate Mmola says he feels good after getting the jab. He encouraged others to also get registered for the vaccine. TTM pic.twitter.com/FZuc2ECS6y EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

Also in the queue to get the jab at the Alexandra community healthcare centre is Isaiah Vilakazi.

He sprinted into the vaccination centre after a short run home to fetch his identity card after realising he had left it behind.

But running is not new to him.

He’s told Eyewitness News he walks to Sandton at least five times a week and even occasionally to Pretoria to stay in shape.

He sat with other community members over the age of 60 who are waiting to be inoculated.

He’s encouraged others to get what he said was “protection”.

“I’m very happy and comfortable. The thing I like the most is that I’m fit, I can walk from here to Pretoria, I just want to make sure that I don’t get infected with COVID.

#Phase2 #VaccineRolloutSA Ntate Isaiah Vilakazi, an avid runner in Alexandra, North of Joburg just got the jab. He encourages others to also get vaccinated. TTM pic.twitter.com/JnzmlR6PFZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

The clinic in Alexandra is one of 87 Pfizer vaccine sites activated countrywide to administer the second phase of the programme.

#COVID19Vaccine Vaccinators are following strict COVID-19 safety protocols to protect recipients. KB pic.twitter.com/HuSgu9gmlN EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

