Govt wage hike offer to public sector workers contains monthly payment of R978

The proposal seen by Eyewitness News also made mention that government had made funding available to ensure the payment of the non-pensionable cash gratuity and pensionable salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has made a slight move in its wage increase offer to public sector workers during wage negotiations at the Public Sector Coordinating Bargaining Council.

Eyewitness News has confirmed that the one-year wage agreement proposal contained a monthly cash gratuity of R978 until March 2022.

Beyond the monthly cash payments, government has proposed to increase pay progressions by 1.5% percent.

Although the offer was below inflation, they would still stretch the empty public purse despite attempts by government to curtail spending on the wage bill.

The offer by government tabled on Sunday followed negotiations between labour and the employer after hitting an initial snag weeks ago.

Eyewitness News understands that public sector trade unions taking part in the talks will discuss the new offer with their members with the view of reviewing their own demand of a 7% wage increase.

