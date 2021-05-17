Govt's COVID-19 vaccine programme setting targets it can't meet - DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) believed that government was under-utilising the private sector and setting targets it could not meet.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that government’s mass vaccination programme aimed for too few vaccinations per day and only 2.6% of the promised 3,000 vaccination sites were ready to operate.

The official opposition said that these weaknesses needed to be addressed urgently to ensure thta phase 2 of the rollout was successful.

Monday marked the start of the next level of inoculation open to those 60-years-old and older.

The DA described phase 2 of the vaccine rollout as shambolic.

The party said that there were not yet provisions for those without internet access to register for vaccination.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said that vaccine supply to provinces was still a problem and provinces like Gauteng would get only a handful of doses this week.

"The allocation to the provinces are really rather pathetic, I mean Gauteng alone is getting 10,000 doses to start the rollout is nowhere near the levels that we need to rollout."

The FF Plus’s Philip van Staden said that government did not have the capacity to handle the rollout.

"The government is not ready for this vaccination programme, they're making a big mess of it. They cannot alone handle this procedure, they must allow the private sector to help them."

