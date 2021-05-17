FS Health Dept disappointed after Mangaung protest halts phase 2 vaccine drive

The elderly in Mangaung have been denied access to the COVID-19 vaccines due to a violent service delivery protest.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department has expressed disappointment after officials were unable to kick start phase two of the vaccination campaign in Mangaung on Monday.

On Monday morning, residents embarked on a violent protest, barricading roads with burning objects.

The department had initially set aside 1,170 jabs that were due to be administered in the Thabo Mofutsanyane District and Mangaung.

But the Mangaung batch could not be delivered.

The Health Department's Mondli Mvambi: "We are very disappointed because the effects of the shutdown have become very negative towards service delivery. Ours is a critical service delivery."

The department had so far administered only 240 jabs in the Thabo Mofutsanyane area and the remaining jabs that were aimed for Mangaung would now be used in the district.

Mvambi said that the programme would continue on Tuesday and they would only return to Mangaung once the situation had been normalised.

