CT police top brass welcome arrests of 11 suspects in Khayelitsha mass shooting

Thirteen people were killed and five were wounded in the attacks on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The police's top brass has welcomed the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with a spate of fatal shootings in Khayelitsha and more arrests were possible.

Entering Cape Town's largest township on Monday, you are greeted by multiple police vehicles.

This was in response to a spate of fatal shootings believed to be linked to an extortion racket.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Thembesile Patekile, said that officers pounced on 11 suspects at a Sea Point hotel during the early hours of Monday morning.

"But what is also interesting for us is the fact that we arrested them in a hotel, not in Khayelitsha... they went and booked a hotel, so it's something that we're focused on but we are working around the clock."

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz: "We think at this point it's linked to extortion operations. It also seems as if foreign nationals are targeted because they are easy targets, so we really need to protect the safety of everyone."

The Khayelitsha police station reports the fourth most murders in the country and has had to investigate several mass shootings in the past.

