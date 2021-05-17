CT police hunt gunmen who killed 12 people, injured 6 others in Khayelitsha

The shootings started early on Saturday morning and continued throughout the day.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are still searching for gunmen who killed 12 men and seriously wounded six others in Khayelitsha.

The attacks are all reportedly linked, with each subsequent shooting alleged to be in retaliation.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “In response to the shooting incidents, police have since reinforced deployments in the area in an effort to restore calm. Anyone with information with the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.”

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

