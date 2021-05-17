Big smiles and relief as elderly in Krugersdorp get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

At the Munsieville care centre for the aged in Krugersdorp, the elderly waited on plastic chairs in a queue, before being screened, registered and taken to the hall in preparation for their Pfizer jab taken out of a cooler box.

KRUGERSDORP - With the first day of the vaccination of the elderly drawing to a close, there are big smiles, much relief and a sense of pride among those who managed to get their COVID-19 jabs on Monday.

At the weekend, the Sisonke research programme with Johnson & Johnson came to an end but thousands of health workers are continuing to get their jabs again from Monday until they are all inoculated.

Today, 87 sites went live - mostly targeting old age homes - but the aim is to increase the volume to over 200 sites by the end of this week.

At the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp, the elderly waited on plastic chairs in a queue, before being screened, registered and taken to the hall in preparation for their Pfizer jab taken out of a cooler box.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize applauded the first group for taking their injections here at the old age home.

These senior citizens were relieved.

"I'm happy. I don't want to die, I don't to want to have corona," an elderly woman said.

One man was delighted: "I'm feeling alright, there's no pain that I'm feeling, I'm alright."

Government was not allowing any walk-ins at the sites for now, only those who had an appointment.

Those who missed their booking would be allowed to reschedule but after the third failure, they would have to go to the back of the queue.

For now, people would not be allowed to choose which vaccines they wanted to receive.

