Atlantis residents accuse SAPS of brutality and not serving the community

CAPE TOWN - Atlantis residents in Cape Town on Sunday said they had no faith in the police in the area, accusing officers of brutality and not serving the community.

Over the past two years, various incidents of police brutality and tensions between officers and residents have been captured on video especially during service delivery protests.

Atlantis residents say they were victimised by the SAPS daily and some had even resorted to no longer approaching the local police station because they knew they would not get any assistance.

“Where’s the police? The police are there, they want to raid a shebeen because they can take the alcohol. The drugs... they are there for that but they are not there for the community, I’m frustrated,” one resident said.

While another said: “Our justice system has failed us big time. Our police are not helping our people at all, they can’t keep our area safe. They can’t come up against the gangsters in our areas.”

Western Cape police said the situation in Atlantis was concerning and they had now appointed a new station commander at the local station.

Spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “It is the beginning of a new era in Atlantis and we are hoping with the communities on board that we’ll make a difference in that area.”

Potelwa said internal investigations were under way and action would be taken against officers found guilty of misconduct.

