Assessment of damage to storm-hit Overberg nearly complete - dept

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said that private property owners were hardest hit, especially in the agricultural sector, where large areas of crops have been lost.

CAPE TOWN - Officials will continue to assess damages in the Overberg area following a storm nine days ago.

Public road infrastructure was significantly affected.

Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said assessments were nearly complete.

“Assessments will continue and repairs will be done where possible. There are a few roads that remain closed due to localised flooding,” he said.

