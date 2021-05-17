ANC to oppose secretary-general Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted

The ANC is retaliating against its own secretary-general who approached the courts last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it would oppose its secretary-general Ace Magashule’s bid to have his temporary suspension lifted.

The party has announced the decision following a meeting of its top officials.

@MYANC National Officials met today, Monday, 17th of May 2021 and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by the Secretary General Comrade Ace Magashule to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted. pic.twitter.com/FRGYAf3HSJ African National Congress (@MYANC) May 17, 2021

Magashule said in papers filed last week that he was asking the courts to set aside his suspension.

He also wanted the court to confirm the suspension that he unilaterally issued against party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The secretary-general is the most senior member of the ANC to be affected by its 2017 step aside resolution due to the corruption charges he is facing.

His refusal to step aside resulted in the party issuing him with a suspension letter.

The two are at odds over Magashule’s suspension, which he views as the party undermining his constitutional rights.

The ANC, following Monday’s meeting, said that it had appointed Ledwaba Mazwai Attorneys to represent the party.

The party's spokesperson Pule Mabe: "Supported by the following three senior counsels and the junior counsel effectively - Advocate Wim Trengrove SC, Advocate Ngwako Maenetje SC, Advocate Fana Natane SC and Advocate Buhle Lekokotla."

Earlier on Monday, Magashule violated the suspension terms when he addressed party supporters in Pietermaritzburg.

He insisted that he would remain a loyal member of the party.

