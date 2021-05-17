Trio handed combined 60 years in prison over R500m Saldanha Bay cocaine bust

The trio from Bulgaria were convicted of drug dealing and entering South Africa illegally.

CAPE TOWN - Three drug traffickers have been sentenced to a collective 60 years in prison in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court.

They were arrested earlier this year, along with seven others, in a cocaine bust worth more than R500 million at Saldanha Bay. The trio from Bulgaria have also had assets valued at R46.5 million forfeited to the State.

They've been convicted of drug dealing and entering South Africa illegally.

The prosecution withdrew charges against the other seven co-accused.

