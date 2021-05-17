Go

27 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 55,210

The country also racked up another 2,585 infections, with the caseload now at 1 613 728.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The latest figures from the Department of Health show that 27 more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the virus.

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour cycle - have pushed the known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 55,210.

The country also racked up another 2,585 infections, with the caseload now at 1 613 728.

On the recovery front, 1 524 352 people have so far recuperated - which translates to a recovery rate of 94.4%.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA