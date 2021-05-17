11 suspects arrested in connection with Khayelitsha murders

On Saturday, gunmen went on the rampage, killing nine people on the scene while four more have since passed away in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Eleven suspects have on Monday been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting spree in Khayelitsha.



The death toll from Saturday’s attacks has risen to 13.

On Saturday, gunmen went on the rampage, killing nine people on the scene while four more have since passed away in hospital.

Five other people were wounded in the attack.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “They will be investigation murder and attempted murder cases but they’ve also set their sights on the crime of extortion, taking into account the information that is at their disposal.”

In a statement, police said: "The task team comprising Lockdown II forces, intelligence officials, organised crime detectives and a combat contingent pounced on the suspects at a hotel in Sea Point at about 3:00 in the morning.

Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile has expressed appreciation for relentless efforts of the team.

