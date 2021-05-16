Zozibini Tunzi marks last day as longest reigning Miss Universe

Zozi – as she is affectionately known – became the third South African to win the title and this year, Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert is hoping to become the fourth.

JOHANNESBURG – Sunday marks the last day of Zozibini Tunzi's reign as Miss Universe as she will be handing over her title to this year's winner of the 69th edition of the pageant taking place on 17 May 2021.



Zozi – as she is affectionately known – became the third South African to win the title and this year, Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert is hoping to become the fourth.

Tunzi held the title for more than a year after the pageant was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, 73 beauty queens from around the globe will compete for the title of miss universe 2020 in Hollywood.

The pageant will air on local screens on Monday from 2 am.

The moment weve all been waiting for



The 69th #MISSUNIVERSE Competition will air live around the world from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday, May 16 at 8:00 PM ET. @hardrockholly



For more show information, visit https://t.co/25sAUG0jBb #GuitarHotel pic.twitter.com/V9mYGYujtN Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) March 3, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.