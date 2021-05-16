WATCH LIVE: Zweli Mkhize launches phase 2 of mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Government has set a target of vaccinating an estimated 5.5 million South Africans over the age of 60 during phase two of the vaccination drive.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Health Zwelini Mkhize will on Sunday night launch phase 2 of South Africa's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
South Africa prepares to kick off its phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout on Monday, 17 May 2021.
So far, the department reported that 478,452 healthcare workers have been inoculated under the Sisonke study. The health workers who have not been vaccinated yet can still be vaccinated during this time under the continuation of phase 1B.
Government has set a target of vaccinating an estimated 5.5 million South Africans over the age of 60. Vaccinations across South Africa are set to ramp up as phase two of the rollout programme gets under way on Monday. This phase will add another 16.5 million South Africans to the vaccine roster.
Phase 2 will also see a significant increase in the number of vaccination sites across the country. Until now, government has made use of 92 COVID-19 vaccination sites to inoculate healthcare workers. That number is set to increase to around 3,000 – as private health establishments have now been invited to the table.
The vaccine roster has also been expanded to include South Africans over 60 and over 18’s with co-morbidities; those generally considered most vulnerable to the disease.
Those who meet the criteria, and have registered, will be assigned a vaccination date and site to visit where they will either receive the once-off Johnson and Johnson jab – or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with another to be taken a fortnight later.
According to a memo released by the department of health, a vaccine site like Dis-Chem may charge up to R354.75 per dose of Pfizer, and R330 for a dose of Johnson and Johnson.
There is also a R70 fee for administering the vaccine that will be billed to your health insurance company or the government if the recipient is uninsured.
LIST OF GAUTENG VACCINATION SITES UNDER PHASE 1 B AND PHASE 2:
Sedibeng District
- Lavai Mbatha Community Health Centre – 814 Cnr Hamilton & Easton Road, Evaton
- Johan Heyns Community Health Centre – Cnr Frikkie Meyer Boulevard & Pasteur Boulevard, Vanderbijl Park
-Ratanda Multipurpose Centre – Cnr Heidelberg Road & Mokonane Street, Ratanda
Ekurhuleni District
- Kobie Muller Hall – 1st Angus Road, Germiston
- Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre –257 Nguza Street, Vosloorus
Daveyton Main CDC – Bhengu Street, Daveyton
Nokuthula Ngwenya Community Health Centre – Vlakfontein Road, Nigel
Kempton Park Civic Centre – Pretoria Road & CR Swart Road, Zuurfontein, Kempton Park
Esangweni Community Health Centre – 219 Mpilo Street, Tembisa
West Rand District
- Leratong Hospital – 1 Adcock Street & Randfontein Road, Chamdor
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital –Cnr Hospital Road & Memorial Avenue, Krugerdorp
Dr Ramirez Community Health Centre – 1901 Corane Street, Munsieville, Krugersdorp
Randgate Clinic – Bailey Street, Randgate, Ramdfontein
Carletonville Hospital – Hospital Street, Carletonville
Tshwane District
Soshanguve Community Health Centre – 837 Molefe Makinta Street, Block JJ, Soshanguve
Kekana Gardens – 1078 Pfaranani, Kekana Gardens
FF Ribiero (Council Chamber) – Sammy Marks Building, Cnr Sisulu & Madiba Street
Eersterust Community Health Centre – Cnr PS Fourie Drive & Coverdale Roade
Zithobeni – 624 Kabini Steet
Johannesburg District
Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre – 35 Claredon Drive, Discovery Roodepoort
Chiawelo Community Healthcare Centre – 1743 Rihlampfu Street, Chiawelo
Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre –5 Elias Motsoaledi Road, Dobsonville
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – 26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof, Soweto
Alexandra Community Health Centre – 33 Arkwright Avenue, Wynberg
Hillbrow Community Health Centre – Smit & Klein Street, Hillbrow
Stretford Community Health Centre – Plot 15573, Extension 4, Orange Farm
Lenasia Extension 5 – 39 Torbanite Road, Lenasia
Lenasia South Hospital – 3 Cosmos Street, Extension 1, Lenasia South
HOW DO YOU REGISTER?
People who are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine have been encouraged _to visit the EVDS website. _
To register one must have the following details on hand:
Full name and surname
ID/Passport number
Residential address
Cellphone number
Medical Aid number (if available)
Concerns have been raised about eligible persons who may not be able to access the site due to issues such as illiteracy or no access to the internet.
The department has said community works would be visiting homes to address these challenges. In Gauteng, residents may call the Gauteng public hotline on 0800 4288364
