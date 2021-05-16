Teen, 3 others wounded as gun violence grips Cape communities

Three people were shot in Manenberg during the early hours of Saturday morning, while a teenager was hit by gunfire in Belhar on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – Gun violence has again gripped several Cape Town communities.

The 17-year-old boy was wounded after he was struck in the back by a bullet in Belhar.

About six hours later, and 11 kilometres away in Manenberg, gunmen pulled up on two men and fired shots.

The pair were seriously wounded.

No arrests were made, and police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

"Two males were standing in Irvine Street when an unknown white LDV approached them, and the occupants started shooting at them. A case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation”, said the police's Frederick Van Wyk.

Later that same morning, another man was shot dead.

