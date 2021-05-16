SA records 2,750 new COVID infections, with 59 more deaths

The recovery rate is at 94.5% - meaning over 1, 523,000 people had recuperated from the virus since the outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG – The health department has reported 59 more people have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications in South Africa, in the latest 24-hour cycle, bringing the country's death toll to 55, 183.

The department reported 2,750 new cases, which pushed the known caseload to more than 1, 611, 000.

The recovery rate is at 94.5% - meaning over 1, 523,000 people had recuperated from the virus since the outbreak.

On the vaccination front, 478, 452 health care workers have so far been inoculated under the Sisonke study.

As the country prepares to enter the second phase of the vaccine rollout programme, where citizens over 60 may get the jab, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned South Africans must continue practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing, to curb the spread of the virus.

Last week, Minister Mkhize told members of Parliament (MPs) that COVID-19 positive cases had started to rise significantly, and the country may find itself in the third wave if South Africans didn't take extra precaution.

With news of the variants from India and the United Kingdom reaching South Africa, the minister warned South Africans about new variants, saying they should take extra precautions.

“We all have the responsibility to use non-pharmaceutical to protect ourselves or reduce the risk of infection.”

